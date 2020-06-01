Transcript for New Iranian general vows revenge

We begin with the worldwide implications that the US from. Attack that killed Iran's top military leader Iran now says it will no longer abide by the 2050 nuclear deal and lawmakers in Iraq have taken a symbolic vote to expel American troops from the country meanwhile president -- late Sunday double down on his controversial threat to target Iran's cultural sites if you're Ronnie of retaliate. Which could be considered a war crime. Here at home their Homeland Security Department is taking precautions. Because of concern about a potential Iranian attack in the US including a possible cyber attack ABC's screen a Mitchell joins us with the new development screen good morning. Good morning Elizabeth and Kenneth Iran made a new threat overnight vowing to get revenge it all comes as president trump appears to contradict his own secretary of state. Regarding how in US may respond. Overnight president trump doubling down on striking cultural sites in Iran. As tensions escalate in the Middle East after the killing of Enron's top military commander. While flying back from his holiday trip to lard the president told reporters. There are allowed to kill our people they're allowed to torture and may mark people they're allowed to use roadside bombs. And blew up our people and we're not allowed to touch their cultural site. It doesn't work that way. Earlier the president said the US is targeted 52 Iranian sites. Some of them cultural sites that comment drew criticism because targeting cultural sites could be considered a war crime under international agreements. As you know the Geneva conventions outlaw attacks on cultural objects and places of worship our own DOD warming annual discuss is protection of cultural property. So why is the president threatening Iran with war crimes will behave inside the system which we always have and we always will. Meanwhile more crowds lined the streets in Tehran this morning to mourn the death of general could send so when money. As all 200 in nineteen members of Iran's parliament chanted quote death to America. The general who is replacing salon money is vowing to quote take revenge of the country announces it will no longer abide by the uranium enrichment limits in the when he fifteen nuclear deal. A move which could put Iran on course to accumulate enough fuel for an atomic bomb. The back and forth threats come after president trump hoarded the strike on solo money near the Baghdad airport last week. US officials claim they had intelligence that he was going to carry on acts that would cost American lives. It's impossible to overstate. The significance of the attack that takes us customs solo money this is bigger than bin Laden it's bigger than bug Dottie. In response Iraq's parliament in a non binding decision has voted to expel US troops from the country. The bill does not have the backing of the outgoing prime minister in Iraq the president talk also told reporters on Air Force One that the US military. Is not leaving Iraq unless the Iraqis paid for the military bases that the US is built. Saying it cost billions of dollars to build long before my time we're not leaving unless they pay us back for it. Back here at home Democrats are criticizing the president after he appeared to declare his tweets would. Serves as notification to the United States congress that should in Ron strike any US person or target. The United States will quickly and police strike back and perhaps in a disproportionate. Manner such legal notice is not required but it is given never. The less you know I hate to say this but I think it's the president trump raising his middle finger at the congress. And with tensions rising in the Middle East the Homeland Security Department is warning about the potential for attacks here at home. Security has been stepped up at key locations in major cities no specific threat has been identified but officials say it Ron does have potential ascent inside the US. And Iran has significant cyber warfare capabilities Kenneth. According to met so thank you.

