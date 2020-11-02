-
Now Playing: 34 service members suffered brain injuries from Iran missiles: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Iranians mark 1979 revolution amid US tension
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship workers speak out amid coronavirus worries
-
Now Playing: US charges Chinese military officers with Equifax hack
-
Now Playing: Snow falls in Baghdad for first time in a decade
-
Now Playing: American who contracted coronavirus on cruise ship speaks out
-
Now Playing: Equifax data breach may have been state-sponsored crime
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Stories that inform and make you feel
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak leads to 1st federal quarantine in decades
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship announces coronavirus cases has doubled
-
Now Playing: Frightening images captured as deadly storm strikes
-
Now Playing: Chinese military accused in 2017 Equifax breach
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases double aboard quarantined ship off Japan
-
Now Playing: Meet the future phenom, Wolf Cuckier
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Oscars, coronavirus and Solar Orbiter spacecraft: World in Photos, Feb. 10
-
Now Playing: Number of coronavirus victims continues to grow
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan step out for 1st time in US since royal departure
-
Now Playing: American details coronavirus on cruise ship as passengers are quarantined
-
Now Playing: Performers take to the skies for Venice carnival