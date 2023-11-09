Iraq War Veteran John Rego: ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive’ Airs Nov. 10

In this web extra clip, Iraq War veteran John Rego opens up about how he went from surviving to thriving after a building nearly buried him alive while serving in Iraq.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live