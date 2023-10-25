Israel clashes with Hezbollah near Lebanese border

ABC News’ Mola Lenghi is in Beirut, Lebanon, as Israel continues to clash with Hezbollah on their northern border.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live