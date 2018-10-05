-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump announces Kim meeting
-
Now Playing: North Korea meeting set after prisoners' return
-
Now Playing: Israel launches missiles at Iranian military targets in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with American prisoners freed by North Korea
-
Now Playing: Therapy dogs help kids with autism during dentist visits
-
Now Playing: Woman married days after losing arm to crocodile
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Skepticism over North Korea prisoner release
-
Now Playing: Israeli military blames Iranian forces for firing direct strike
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Severe consequences' if Iran starts its nuclear program again
-
Now Playing: North Korean prisoners released
-
Now Playing: Troops, planes and robot tanks highlight Russian military might at Victory Day parade
-
Now Playing: World reacts to US withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: Secretary of State in high-stakes meetings
-
Now Playing: Air Force orders service members to undergo daylong safety review
-
Now Playing: Korea 'peace village' movie set commemorates historic summit
-
Now Playing: Countdown to the royal wedding: Who made the guest list?
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un visits China in 3rd trip abroad
-
Now Playing: Putin sworn in as president for fourth term at Kremlin ceremony
-
Now Playing: Families of Japanese detained in North Korea fight for their release
-
Now Playing: New clues on who's designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress