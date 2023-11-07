Israel marks one month since Hamas attack

ABC News’ Ines de le Cuetara joins ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo to discuss the latest efforts to rescue the more than 200 people being held hostage by Hamas.

November 7, 2023

