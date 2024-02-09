Israel plans to evacuate Rafah ahead of ground invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he's ordered the IDF to come up with a "dual plan" to evacuate Gaza's southern town of Rafah as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of the city.

February 9, 2024

