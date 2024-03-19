Israel to send officials to DC amid standoff over Rafah operation

The White House has been skeptical of the Israeli president's plan to carry out an operation in the southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live