Israeli government close to voting on deal to release hostages held by Hamas

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and White House correspondent Karen Travers give an update on the hostage negotiations as the Israeli government prepares to vote on a deal.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live