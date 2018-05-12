Transcript for Israeli operation targets Hezbollah cross-border tunnels

This morning. The Israel defense forces launched a campaign to expose or neutralize a network of terror tunnels. On our northern border with Lebanon. These cross border terror tunnels where built by Hezbollah. With a direct support and funding for me wrong. There were built with one purpose in mind. To attack and murdered innocent Israeli men women and children. It's this is a grave violation. Of Israel's sovereignty. And a gross violation. Of UN Security Council resolution seventeen or one. It is an unacceptable. Act. Of wanton aggressions have a message. For the people who love and all. Hezbollah is putting your lives in danger. There are sacrificing your will be to serve the aggressive purposes of the wrong. Israel holds the Lebanese government accountable. For all terror activities emanating from Lebanon against Israel. Like any other nation Israel maintains the right to defend itself. We will continue to do all it is necessary to defend ourselves. Against Iran's efforts to use Lebanon Syria and guzzle. As Ford services. To attack Israel.

