Israeli soccer fans suffer 'anti-Semitic attacks' in Amsterdam incident: Officials

At least five people have been hospitalized and 62 others detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam Thursday night, authorities said.

November 8, 2024

