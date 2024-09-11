Some Israelis refusing to serve in the IDF

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from Israel where a small yet vocal population has been jailed for refusing to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces.

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live