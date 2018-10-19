Transcript for 'It certainly looks' like Jamal Khashoggi is dead: Trump

Welcome to the debrief are gonna start things up with president some seemingly changing his to own. On the case of that missing Washington Post columnist the president is now threatening very severe I want to consequences. If it turns out about the saudis are behind Jamal could show abuse death we have terror pulmonary traveling with the president. In Scottsdale Arizona. Tara earlier on the president seemed to give a lot of credence to the denial by the Saudi king in the Saudi family. Now use not so much it's going on there. That's right yesterday Diana presidents that it looks like to show di was killed. Any followed up by saying there would be. Serious and quite consequences. Out if his bid a position he's been reluctant to take for the past few weeks. Because he has a strategic arms deal in place with the saudis the 150 billion dollar deal he actually said this is the reason that he wants to preserve the relationship without your Rea. Also it's a strategic relationship in the Middle East when trying to counter aggression. Against our against Iran I listen to the president now. And up until he is dead. It certainly looks that way to me it's very sad very limits. We'll be make it as I've been very struck segment but we're waiting for the results. About three different investigations that we should be able to get to the bottom barely sit and I'll see you on the play. What are you hearing from hospital on what the body may not know how that I have to be very severe Ivan it's bad bad bad stuff. But we'll see what happens. Thank you Jim. As you can see Diane he seems you except at this point that could soggy is dead but not giving any indication of what they're going to do next. Last night in Montana the president was rallying. For the Republican challenger for at really tight congressional seat they actually raise that congressman and protect her body. Slamming a reporter at the same time that there are so many questions. Around the disappearance of to show he clearly if you wait endorsing. Violence against journal as. The administration us abruptly canceled Treasury Secretary Stephen new actions trip. To Saudi Arabia that he was there for a big investment conference hosted by the crown prince so. It definitely seems administration seems to be changing their Tallinn and at least approaching the soul situation bit more cautiously we'll have to wait and see. What that investigation continues to uncover a Tara the other big issue right now. Is in the border then that caravan heading from Honduras up toward the US we heard the president already threatened to close the border. Using the military now he's in the border state of Arizona for a campaign rally. Are we hearing any more on this potential plan to close the border or this caravan. But we know that he's very serious about this and that issue plays very well in Arizona where there is Ane really tight. Senate race back to determine who controls the senate which party it's between. Martha makes Sally congresswoman Republican and here's to sit in at a democratic challenger also congresswoman. And Arden act and act in the polls and we know in Arizona for at least. He's from the people I've spoken to and from the polling that immigration and illegal immigration plays very well here they tend to support and zero tolerance policy because they do share a border with Mexico eating your sense and a man who is running as a moderate. That's how she describes assault not really as a Democrat she has sagged. She wants to increase security on the border. But she says that the wall is an eighteenth century solution. My sources say expect the president to hate cinema. For not supporting the wall and for being too weak on the border. Catalog and on them there in Arizona terror Paul merry we appreciate the update banks.

