Now Playing: About 60 COVID-19 cases connected to Tokyo Olympics ahead of opening ceremony

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021

Now Playing: Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 19, 2021

Now Playing: Hundreds still missing in Europe after historic flood

Now Playing: Prince Harry announces memoir scheduled for 2022 release

Now Playing: Olympic COVID-19 protocols put to the test as athletes, officials test positive

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Delta variant spreading as students get ready to go back to school

Now Playing: Delta variant surges in U.S. as England drops restrictions despite rise in cases

Now Playing: These tired bulldogs are all of us after a long day

Now Playing: Severe flooding, Olympics protest, journalist remembered: World in Photos, July 19

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads

Now Playing: At least 187 dead, 300 still missing after devastating floods in Europe

Now Playing: Celebrations as England ends restrictions despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Nearly 200 dead in devastating floods in Europe

Now Playing: Cartoon has some American kids speaking with British accents

Now Playing: US, allies join forces against China to expose hacking activities

Now Playing: American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19