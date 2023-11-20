Javier Milei wins Argentinian presidential election by a landslide

ABC News Matt River breaks down right-wing candidate Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina given his record with Argentina's radical right populist movement.

November 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live