Jeff Bezos phone hack linked to Saudi Crown prince: UN

More
Saudi Arabia may have attempted to hack Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone in an effort to "influence, if not silence" the Washington Post's reporting on the kingdom, said United Nations officials.
0:32 | 01/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeff Bezos phone hack linked to Saudi Crown prince: UN
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Saudi Arabia may have attempted to hack Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone in an effort to \"influence, if not silence\" the Washington Post's reporting on the kingdom, said United Nations officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68451990","title":"Jeff Bezos phone hack linked to Saudi Crown prince: UN","url":"/International/video/jeff-bezos-phone-hack-linked-saudi-crown-prince-68451990"}