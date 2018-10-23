Transcript for John Bolton heads to Moscow as US says it's pulling out of nuclear treaty

Hello I'm passionate regal hair in Moscow in ABC news life. White House national security advisor John Bolton is on his second day of talks here he met this morning with a Russia's defense minister he's meeting. The president Vladimir Putin. All this trip has been dominated by president son's decision to pull the US out of Latin not nuclear arms treaty. The intermediate range nuclear forces treaty or the INF was signed in 1987. By Ronald Reagan did then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. He's been credited with helping end the Cold War basically a bad as the US and Russia from deploying. As short and medium range missile aisles. Since New Year's Day the US has been accusing Russia of violating the treaty saying it secretly been developing a new cruise missile. Russia denies that for espouses the US is in violation. Now that president Sharma said that the US who no longer tolerate this is gonna pull out all of the treaty. It's prompted a chorus of criticism from arms control advocates. Former US officials and also members of president sun's own Republican policy they roles fit that this could. Trigger a new bombs race and unravel. Much of the obvious international arms control regime. When the driving forces in this the thing is though Jordan not just be Russia's violation but also China and John Bolton himself. John Bolton for years has been a very public critic of arms control treaties he believes that necessarily tied to US is hands. He and other amendments of the administration believe. They BI and F unfairly prevents the US. From building missiles that China which is not policy to the treaty is able to construct itself costs directly during this trip whether there was anything that could save. BI and actually see Bolden said he didn't think say because it would mean China would have to destroy Obama's top that is missiles. That many view is probably remember during tonight's Nancy's death is to establish these arms control treaties in the momentous efforts that were required to do say. Now John Bolton is head basically explaining. That that some administration no longer considers them fit for purpose. I'm fashion regal air Moscow you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.