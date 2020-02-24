Transcript for Julian Assange appears in London court fighting extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian astle as a pig before a British court to London for the fuss stay in this fight against extradition to the US. The US government wants us first just on trial the hacking pentagon contagious and violating espionage Lewis. He's facing eighteen judges and a 175. Years in prison if convicted. But today the court had from the lawyer from the United States has said the WikiLeaks found that is wanted for crimes that put the lives of American agents. In a rock Afghanistan and Iran. At risk. Almost ten years ago the whistle but in website WikiLeaks exploded on the scene publishing confidential diplomatic cables. And filed expect using US activity ABC's. Supporters of ass songs on WikiLeaks say the cables documented war crimes committed by the US government. House on argued he acted as a generalist and should be protected under the First Amendment. The 48 year old is being held in the high security bell much prison in East London. He's been Dessens lost April when he was evicted from the Ecuadorean embassy wet he had been claiming asylum. Lost month he was trans fat from solitary confinement to a medical wing Jew to deteriorating health. The hearing will continue the rest of this week during which his defense will present its arguments and oppress us will resume in May. Assange has defense team expecting a decision on the extradition they to the sum up. Two women fought an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.