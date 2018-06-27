July 9, 1988: Piper Alpha oil rig explosion leaves 167 dead

More
The world's deadliest offshore oil disaster was caused by a gas leak on the North Sea oil rig.
1:15 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for July 9, 1988: Piper Alpha oil rig explosion leaves 167 dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56205986,"title":"July 9, 1988: Piper Alpha oil rig explosion leaves 167 dead","duration":"1:15","description":"The world's deadliest offshore oil disaster was caused by a gas leak on the North Sea oil rig.","url":"/International/video/july-1988-piper-alpha-oil-rig-explosion-leaves-56205986","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.