Transcript for Kangaroos ‘having a play’ at wildlife shelter

Month big boys do. The red Fella. Heaven applying with a very picky. A sting grew I. Young mild. It is nine malice involved it's just apply. He could do a loaded and we didn't monetary authorities a gentle self. Long big boy food the red felon. Heaven and flying with a very shaky. A sting grow I. Young mile. It is nine Mellish involved it's just by. He could do a loaded him into the monetary but he's a gentle self.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.