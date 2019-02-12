Kangaroos ‘having a play’ at wildlife shelter

Boo the red kangaroo took on Eastern grey Barnie at a wildlife shelter in New South Wales, where a staff member assured that the encounter was friendly, not aggressive.
1:07 | 12/02/19

