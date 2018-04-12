Kayaker gets joined by humpback whales on outing

More
Kayaker gets the thrill of her life as she finds herself paddling with humpback whales during an outing in Norway.
0:57 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kayaker gets joined by humpback whales on outing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59598146,"title":"Kayaker gets joined by humpback whales on outing","duration":"0:57","description":"Kayaker gets the thrill of her life as she finds herself paddling with humpback whales during an outing in Norway.","url":"/International/video/kayaker-joined-humpback-whales-outing-59598146","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.