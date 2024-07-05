Keir Starmer takes over as UK prime minister

Keir Starmer is Britain’s new prime minister after a landslide victory ending over 14 years of conservative party rule. Wall Street Journal U.K. Bureau chief David Luhnow joins to discuss the win.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live