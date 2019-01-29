Transcript for Key Brexit vote takes place in London

Hey guys you're watching ABC news live until the night club outside weapons and the Houses of Parliament we are back yet again. Two weeks and day today to reason may. Suffered the biggest defeat in the Christmas her history when had a deal that she's good with European Union was resoundingly rejected. Rabbi and a haven back kid that debating right behind us and what it's except. Three's amazing deal. On the condition that she is able to secure a final designs and from Brussels the Europeans have into the that is unlikely spot still and he'd been debating whether they would go ahead and tried hasn't gotten. Among a number of amendments that Wilson considering what they won't extend Britain's deadline. Believing that you Carney said Philbin. But a 29 Vermont stuff just fit. Nine days away now of coolest. Behind all of this that means the fact that the UK may leave the EU without. The deals and placed another is something that retailers all warning will have catastrophic. Affects. On a British households not just yesterday Britain's leading retailer has read some lesson to the government saying that they were worried and his sons. About what affects a new deal would have Fulbright since they say that two price inflation would go up. Despite the suns they say that they would struggle stocking shelves. Its food supply chains was disrupted. Can sons also own messes the health secretary Mike hadn't called said. That Madsen should be part ties in the fifth so of course the stakes. In this debate in this ongoing practice saga could not be higher. Stay with us and ABC news we will bring you all the developments on this story as it progresses thanks for watching I'm CNN correspondent and you'll watching ABC news night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.