Transcript for At least 2 killed, 14 injured in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting, officials say

And of course there is an urgent manhunt that continues for a gun man who opened fire. At a Christmas market in France that killed two people and injured several others billion panel is in Strasbourg right now in what's the latest. Yeah hi judge's order while festival paints a picture of whereabouts we where in the hearts of this magnificent medieval city of Strasbourg famous for us Chris as market. An area that is always full of tourists even tonight Jesse those people come out this is cross over the alleyway a little bit if we can. So just down hey this is another camera crew filming down that. This is where the first shooting took place is about ace o'clock in the evening just a little bit shy away we on now but as you can see lots of people milling around and something dumb and opens fire we know that two people were killed one is in critical condition hospital more than ten other in Asia ten others injured. Com. Now. Most of Tanzania folks on Chris market washing quantum closed that location is. To the Christmas market will descend to the Christmas market nothing can make out behind me is dissent. And magnificent gothic cathedral but put down there is to descend to all. The courses markets area an area that would be absolutely chock full of tourists and locals. Buying local project going Christmas he things and joining with food and atmosphere here when the attack happened. To lead among moved from last time anyway then the second shooting was just across away and that's another 12050. Yards away. Then armed police intervened. And that debt chase ensued we know that the suspect was wounded because he took a taxi driver hostage who then driven factories neighborhood and that's where. The senate is now concentrates it. While this is just hard to imagine what else do we know about the suspect and his actual motives. Yet reason to question because I she we know core solo much more than you would normally expect in this kind of situation. Because the police had gone to the house of the suspect. Earlier in the day. This wasn't anything related to terrorism was related to an attempted homicide. And so they had gone to his house in the morning he was nabbed but they recover the grenade and some knives and we think I'm may Willis sparks. The series of events that led to lace in the day but he was on the terrorism watch list. He was seen as a national security threat in just and you do your secretary of state month home tired sad also today that he was on American war since the terrorism and that's usually slows to consider the danger he'd been imprisoned a number of times the petty crimes but the authorities who are whether he had been radicalized spreading many people going to be asking questions about how. This was able to happen. The had a mini sites at least on two occasions the French ministry allowed him to slip through their fingers when the police went to his residence early in the day how was he allowed to escape. It's a loss of questions but the key one is way is the suspect right now. Yes that's very key thank you so much Ian we appreciate it.

