Transcript for 2 killed in attack at synagogue in Germany

And as we told you a frightening scene in the streets of how Lee in east Germany yesterday two people killed. In a shooting near a synagogue it came on down to pour the holiest day. On the Jewish calendar on very tragic so want to bring in James Longman on the ground there and howling James. Yeah like Kimberly on outside the synagogue here and how that town just two hours south of blood inning gem they went not far right extremists tried to force his way in. It up killing two people. And we just say this is. This cynical you say behind the wall hair. Of course it was Yom can pool that those inside were observing when this individual came. You can see people have already begun to lay flowers is seeing you see way too much of these days in Europe still a big cities presents let me show you. Whacked the dole walls that is the dual. To which he came he tried very hard to get in and that we show you because you can still see the bullet holes. On the actual dole. When he tried to force his way in there was something like fifty people at least fifty people in that. Observing -- can pull but he wasn't able to do it. This is the cctv camera that spoke to him the rabbi inside according police they've come under some criticism because it to them ten minutes to get hit. He couldn't get in finding himself unable to he continued down this road killing an individual from the south at a kebab shop around the corner not far from here. Killing and noble posted. He was in full power ministry gave videos on social media seemed to show him. But getting out of a cough firing repeatedly in the middle of the street and he was light streaming the entire thing. Plating it onto the Internet now we've seen that happen before like in a mosque attacks early this year. In New Zealand. And we understand that this individual has interests that Stefan baited by the way how the bitter history of writing. Hate speech on line talking about ones to kill people he described as non whites and specifically. Jewish people so this was a vicious anti Semitic attack. And I think you have to look at is in the wider context of an uptick in anti Semitic attacks. And attacks on minorities in general but here in Germany and across Europe committed. I rankings thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.