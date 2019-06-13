-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protests continue to heat up
-
Now Playing: Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong protesters
-
Now Playing: Police disperse Hong Kong protesters with tear gas
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox returns to Italy to speak at conference
-
Now Playing: Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire
-
Now Playing: Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman
-
Now Playing: One killed after landslide in China
-
Now Playing: Student sponsors and trains landmine detection dogs to help aid war-torn countries
-
Now Playing: Tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
-
Now Playing: Protests continue to rage on in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Forecasting extreme weather atop the highest mountain in the world
-
Now Playing: Stanley Cup winners, Ebola workers, Amanda Knox: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia dad surprised with a family vacation to Aruba
-
Now Playing: Commercial oil tankers reportedly attacked in Gulf of Oman
-
Now Playing: Biden calls Trump's remarks 'a threat to our national security'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry's fans help him celebrate his first Father's Day in a special way
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Japan PM Abe in Iran amid reported oil tanker attack
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox returns to Italy 'as a free woman'
-
Now Playing: 6 people now in custody in David Ortiz shooting
-
Now Playing: At least 72 in hospital after protesters clash with police in Hong Kong