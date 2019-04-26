Transcript for Kim Jong Un leaves Russia after summit with Putin

Final military parade and move Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before heading home. Kim has spent three days here and that of those dole calling Russia's Pacific coast. It can look like a one man should do with a cast of hundreds. It's been a chance became too looked like a statesman. But nothing can be left to chimes. That included the moment shortly before she met the man he'd come to Russia to see. Blood emit who. The Russian organizers realize they're rich comp it was too long. They had to get a knife. And cut it short. When he came through it as a diplomatic official it's hard to follow. Russia's been inviting him to come for several years. But without success. Something has changed. Breaking news just hours ago president trump pulls the plug on his son with Kim Jung on. No deal on North Korea's nukes I think actually it was a very productive two days but sometimes you have to walk. We've talks on nuclear disarmament schooling with the US Kim needs to show he has allies. And Russia is happy to oblige deacons to assume it's a gloomy. The question is that why does this summit mean the president trumps negotiations. With North Korea. And Johnson maybe not much Russian's very limited him to and offered him. But it seems that can groups that the US is taken notice on Friday he issued a statement warning that the standoff with the US. Could go back to square one.

