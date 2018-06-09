Transcript for Kim Jong Un says he still trusts Donald Trump

A new message from North Korean leader Kim Jung on this morning according to North Korean state media Kim has reaffirmed his commitment to a nuclear free Korean Peninsula. And he says his trust in president trump has not changed but it was also demanding what he calls goodwill measures although he didn't elaborate on. He and South Korea's president have agreed to meet in Pyongyang a little later on the small new video when from northern Japan and terrible situation here is six point seven magnitude earthquake is set off landslides. Homes are buried at least eight people have been killed. Hundreds of people are injured or feared buried in those landslides. Three million power outages have been reported it could take more than a week to get the electricity back onto the hardest hit areas.

