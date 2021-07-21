Kindergarteners transported to safety amid flooding in China

Rescue workers transported children stranded in a kindergarten in Zhengzhou, China, by placing them in boxes, floating them on water and taking them to safety.
1:00 | 07/21/21

Kindergarteners transported to safety amid flooding in China
