Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Kitten discovers potato
Couldn't hear. He. He concurred couldn't hear. You ski hear me. He too can. It's. This. My. Could he know. He. He concurred couldn't hear. You ski hear me. He sure can. Your speech can practice.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:53","description":"An adorable kitten in Spain seems very unsure of a rather ordinary potato as the cat's owner tries to provide comfort.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73617222","title":"Kitten discovers potato","url":"/International/video/kitten-discovers-potato-73617222"}