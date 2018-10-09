Transcript for Knife-wielding man goes on stabbing spree in Paris

Breaking overnight some people are recovering after a frightening stabbing Rampage in Paris. The attack started outside a movie theater in the center of the city the man was reportedly carrying a knife and a metal bar. I reports say at least two victims were British tourists the suspect is under arrest right now police do not think the knife attack is connected to terrorism.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.