Knock, knock: It’s a croc at the front door

More
Authorities removed a nearly 9-foot crocodile that showed up at the front door of a family’s home, but not without a fight.
1:00 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Knock, knock: It’s a croc at the front door
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Authorities removed a nearly 9-foot crocodile that showed up at the front door of a family’s home, but not without a fight.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78531578","title":"Knock, knock: It’s a croc at the front door","url":"/International/video/knock-knock-croc-front-door-78531578"}