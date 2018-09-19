Transcript for Korean leaders agree to enter an 'era of no war'

On the second ever summit North Korean leader Kim domain and South Korean president mundane and now several joint agreements covering wide ranging areas. North Korea would dismantle key missile test facilities. In the presence of international inspectors. This site don't tell me is where North Korea test missile engines. And lunches who see long range rockets. Kim is prepared to shut down its main young Indian nuclear site permanently. This reciprocal steps are made by the US he did not clarify what those steps would be. Now the two Koreas agreed to ease military tensions at their border. No flight zones no artillery drills every movie heavily armed guard posts within demilitarized zone. He also says he will visit Seoul and the near future now that would be the first ever for a North Korean head of state to visit the south. So small steps toward but no major concessions from the north and in terms of denuclearization. Judy joy BC news Seoul South Korea.

