Kurds hurl potatoes at withdrawing US forces

Residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city pelted a convoy of U.S. military vehicles with potatoes as it traveled through, apparently on the way out from Syria.
1:22 | 10/21/19

Transcript for Kurds hurl potatoes at withdrawing US forces
