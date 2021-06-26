‘It’s Not Too Late’: Extreme heat in the Arctic

ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports on the warning from climate scientists that hotter temperatures in places like Russia could lead to sea ice melt.
4:00 | 06/26/21

Transcript for 'It's Not Too Late': Extreme heat in the Arctic

