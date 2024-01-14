Lava moves toward evacuated Icelandic town

A volcano erupted north of Grindavik, Iceland, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, local officials said.

January 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live