Lebanon’s government revises its decision to delay daylight saving time

In previous years, the Lebanese government has followed the daylight saving time protocol with the rest of the world, but this year they chose to wait until after Ramada, a move that sparked chaos.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live