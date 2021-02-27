Now Playing: Polar bear cub takes first steps outdoors

Now Playing: Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon

Now Playing: NASA officially names D.C. headquarters after Mary W. Jackson

Now Playing: Prince Harry reveals why he stepped back from Royal family

Now Playing: US intelligence report on 2018 brutal murder of Saudi journalist released

Now Playing: Rep. Schiff on Khashoggi: Crown prince has ‘blood on his hands’

Now Playing: US points finger at Saudi prince in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Now Playing: US officials believe Saudi crown prince was involved in Khashoggi’s death

Now Playing: Pussy Riot founder Nadezhda Tolokonnikova: ‘Every voice counts’

Now Playing: Texas struggles to recover, snow angels and spring training: The Week in Photos

Now Playing: Koala celebrates 16th birthday

Now Playing: Russian diplomats return home by pushing railcar

Now Playing: What is COVAX?

Now Playing: UN secretary-general discusses global rise in misinformation, extremism, nationalism

Now Playing: UN secretary-general on global access to vaccines and effort to combat climate change

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 25, 2021

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II says vaccine didn't hurt at all