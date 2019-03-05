Lightning creates eerie scene in Marrakech

More
Lightning created an eerie scene as it flashed in a cloud cell in the sky above Marrakech, Morocco.
1:00 | 05/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning creates eerie scene in Marrakech
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Lightning created an eerie scene as it flashed in a cloud cell in the sky above Marrakech, Morocco.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62804564","title":"Lightning creates eerie scene in Marrakech","url":"/International/video/lightning-creates-eerie-scene-marrakech-62804564"}