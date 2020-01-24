Listen to the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy

More
British scientists created a 3D model of the mummy’s voice box and synthesized his voice.
0:40 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Listen to the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy
Okay. Yeah. The. And a okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"British scientists created a 3D model of the mummy’s voice box and synthesized his voice.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68510346","title":"Listen to the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy","url":"/International/video/listen-voice-3000-year-mummy-68510346"}