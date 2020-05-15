Llamas deliver essentials to self-isolating seniors

More
Elderly residents in remote parts of Pembrokeshire, Wales, are having their groceries delivered to them by llamas instead of by delivery drivers, during the COVID-19 lockdown.
0:55 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Llamas deliver essentials to self-isolating seniors
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Elderly residents in remote parts of Pembrokeshire, Wales, are having their groceries delivered to them by llamas instead of by delivery drivers, during the COVID-19 lockdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70713000","title":"Llamas deliver essentials to self-isolating seniors","url":"/International/video/llamas-deliver-essentials-isolating-seniors-70713000"}