-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate makes big speech during Pakistan trip
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pence arrives in Turkey to try to broker cease-fire
-
Now Playing: US ambassador to EU to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Pelosi walks out of meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: London commuters scuffle with climate activists
-
Now Playing: Sea lions return to ocean after successful rehabilitation
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers prepare to hear from US ambassador to the EU
-
Now Playing: ‘They’re not angels’: Trump defends decision to abandon the Kurds
-
Now Playing: Trump in letter to Erdogan: ‘Don’t be a fool’
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for better nutrition access on UN World Food Day
-
Now Playing: Trump: Erdogan’s decision ‘didn’t surprise me’
-
Now Playing: Australian working dogs kick up dust on cattle farm
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo traveling to Turkey
-
Now Playing: Nationals sweep, a new spacesuit, Catalonia protests: World in Photos, Oct. 16
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong leader’s annual policy speech disrupted
-
Now Playing: The latest from Prince William and Kate’s 5-day Pakistan tour
-
Now Playing: Giuliani asked Trump to extradite Turkish cleric: Sources
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Giuliani asked Trump to extradite Turkish cleric Gulen