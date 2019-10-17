London commuters scuffle with climate activists

More
Commuters got physical with Extinction Rebellion climate activists who climbed on top of a London tube train.
0:39 | 10/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London commuters scuffle with climate activists
Our guys are teacher about it. We hear a turning to conversation. Activists you have tons of salt that restrain. Nall. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Commuters got physical with Extinction Rebellion climate activists who climbed on top of a London tube train.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66339670","title":"London commuters scuffle with climate activists","url":"/International/video/london-commuters-scuffle-climate-activists-66339670"}