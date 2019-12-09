Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for London cyclist dismounts and headbutts pedestrian
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:43","description":"The 57-year-old victim was left needing medical treatment and police are asking for the public's help to identify the rider.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65561766","title":"London cyclist dismounts and headbutts pedestrian","url":"/International/video/london-cyclist-dismounts-headbutts-pedestrian-65561766"}