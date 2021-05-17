Londoners cautiously welcome COVID-19 restrictions ease

Londoners cautiously welcome the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions across Britain, but concern about the variant identified in India remains.
1:03 | 05/17/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Londoners cautiously welcome COVID-19 restrictions ease
I had to the doors they really I mean I guess with the Steve very happy lives be good candidates pub style. Maybe I'm not like saves as well said does seem a bit risque. I guess everyone's right desperate to get right now and socializing and so. I guess isn't a thing to do but a TV. Craig capital of the new bank. I don't feed folksy comfortable living because his standing in the back ground. And the scene only to get on minutes only and I am best tips. Living day to attack. That's okay. That makes his learning x.s and about my my. And I'm I wouldn't be surprised.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

