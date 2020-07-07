Low-speed police chase as suspect makes getaway in stolen golf cart

Police slowly but surely pursued a suspect in a stolen golf cart in a low-speed chase in the New Zealand town of Ngaruawahia.
0:47 | 07/07/20

