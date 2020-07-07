Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Low-speed police chase as suspect makes getaway in stolen golf cart
I. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:47","description":"Police slowly but surely pursued a suspect in a stolen golf cart in a low-speed chase in the New Zealand town of Ngaruawahia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71651484","title":"Low-speed police chase as suspect makes getaway in stolen golf cart","url":"/International/video/low-speed-police-chase-suspect-makes-getaway-stolen-71651484"}