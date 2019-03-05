Transcript for Maduro appears at military base in show of defiance

And as we move Wanda Venezuela despite the opposition leader one quite knows seemingly failed attempt to house my door oh senior opposition leaders still remain opposed. To the US military intervening so I want to go to Ian panel who's on the ground in Caracas with more Ian. Hey good morning can emanate from the Venezuelan capital Caracas which is once again waiting to see what happens next in this fast developing cry says. We've seen at both sides digging in their heels -- president Nicholas wood Dora refusing to step aside and that's his message is one of defiance. He pills that he is beats and what he soul. As a two appearing live on state TV with his own supporters with key military personnel who was standing beside him saying that he vows to arrest those responsible for trying to overthrow him. Meanwhile the leader of the opposition one wideout who we stole mauled surrounded by tens of thousands of supporters earlier this week now nowhere to be seen. But issuing a message on twits are calling for more protests around military encampments including its ad based. Right behind me in central Caracas tomorrow. Meanwhile we are seeing the US administration throwing its full weight just to pull behind the opposition. People let me announce onto the streets months now and he is in some cases what they're calling apple. It's freedom and live at sea economic opportunities. This is country that has suffered from deprivations the year is now people are literally stopping in parts of Venezuela. Thousands millions of people that I she left the country in search of that's alive fleeing across the border into Brazil into Colombia. So we now have this crisis it has been developing this week in getting worse but neither side from head to give way. We have to see war protests emerged in the next 24 hours where does he would of the American administration does next. But in mid to all the protests all the tool all the threats including from the US administration which says all options are on the table. The suffering of the Venezuelan people goes on.

