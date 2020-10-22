Transcript for Major shift in Catholic Church as Pope voices support for same-sex civil unions

Let's go overseas now to Pope Francis voicing his support for same sex civil unions. The move signals a new direction for the Catholic Church James Longman joins me now from Vatican City with more on this. James Polk Francis has taken some more progressive stances on LG BTQ issues before. But what exactly did he stay here and why is this so significant. Hi Diane yeah it does feel really significant that city as he say he has said things like this before. But out of us bishop of Buenos Aires is very different when you'll Pope we know the leader of the 2000 year old institution one point two billion Catholics. I'm gonna say though it feels like an earthquake has happened everywhere else is felt it but no one hail we've been trying to get. Attention from many Vatican officials with communications department anyone it feels like they've just taken them a little bit. By surprise blame ordinary say that is that just listen to the pope's words and they stand alone and if we do and we hear him say that. Homosexuals. All the children all of called they deserve. To have a family he has never said it quite so explicitly and it is. Very very profound that he's saying this remember it's not just being. In London and Paris and new you'll can rhyme it's being in places like sub Sahara Africa where gay people oppose keeping this thing has. As we speak in Poland which wet they've really politicize the issue of homosexuality so this is very very important. Being cast today often means you take to leave from the Pope directly it's an archaic institution well one man's blood really becomes the faith. So if you like overnight whom I spoke Francis has changed teaching on homosexuality now of course is known as simple as that says. United as the teachings that the doctrines take into consideration and of course there's going to be a big backlash both conservatives are very unhappy about this but. It's a big big sign he wants to continue pushing this church in some of marriage. And James as you alluded to there's been some push back but you shared on social media that this means a lot to you personally as a gay person raised in the Catholic Church. What was your reaction to hearing this and how in general is this being received. Yet and I did feel quite. Powerfully about it when I had I was too much thought and action it was extraordinary I grew up Catholic arm and the very funding my grandmother who will be moved to marry she. Pray prayed for just about every saying to all the time it comes Eagles take losses. Up that Barclays prize went. But at the same time I feel proud to be a gay man and it's very difficult to reconcile those two identities. All I feel. Now that may be Pope Frances Mae has made it easier for me to be a Catholic. And as an extraordinary thing you know want I think. The the in the emphasis on family was to me quite important that the context of these comments came when a man off the Pope what he should do. About bringing his pollen and their child's to show it's so often gay people because of these people who. We'll influence caught on quite the next generation that somehow. That's something on toward about. Having children if you have a sexual. He's embracing that idea and I was very very powerful for me and I can Teddy on social media I've had such a massive response people around the world. Read do you feel is powerfully he's speaking to a new generation and maybe he needs state. Maybe the Catholic Church needs to if it's going to survive in the 21 century Diane tonight chain's long and from the Vatican thank you James.

