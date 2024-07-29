Man arrested after at least 8 people stabbed, including children: Police

At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday. Police said they have a man in custody.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live