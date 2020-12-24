-
Now Playing: Police kill gunman outside historic church in New York
-
Now Playing: Police raid home of former Florida COVID-19 data scientist
-
Now Playing: Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive winter storm moves towards East Coast
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant discovered in UK
-
Now Playing: What we know about new COVID-19 variant detected in UK
-
Now Playing: Augmented reality Santa: Just what 2020 needs
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Volunteers deliver foods to stranded truckers
-
Now Playing: Turkish police seize drugs in Maradona portraits
-
Now Playing: Family speaks out after US teen jailed for violating COVID-19 rules
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: NBA hopeful meets NBA champion from his home town in Cameroon
-
Now Playing: No evidence UK variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death: CDC
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers holiday end-of-year remarks
-
Now Playing: Drone captures Christmas village in China
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows sunrise in Sydney
-
Now Playing: New concerns over COVID-19 variant detected in the UK
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 40 countries ban UK travel due to COVID-19 variant