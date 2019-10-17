Transcript for Man detained in case of family hidden for 9 years

Really bizarre situation in the Netherlands where authorities say there are investing in a family living in a basement apparently waiting for the end of. Time. Yeah this is a really really bizarre story this tiny tiny protein Mitch this small village in another lens. Really unnamed tell anyone until all the sudden out of box this young mind he is about 25 years old he stumbles then. Incredibly disheveled according to local patrons at the time he was looking but will the Denise said I would run away and I need help. Now what police say yes today on laughter press con conference. Was not a mound of 58 and five young adults between eighteen and 25. What found. Owned this property and their children and their agents turning Five Boroughs. There reportedly haven't had any contact the downside above the nine list on the five. He was an ailing health because it happened he is bedridden often district he's been. Ar rested. And and that group of young had I was able been taken into medical cat. But an incredibly bizarre story please us still trying to get to the bottom this but it appears that they lived. On this prompted they survived on vegetables. In the backyard an animal is that they attended that. But an incredibly strange story that no one had any I dare until one of these young man managed to break free and cool how about this incredible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.